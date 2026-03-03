Texans will be releasing veteran S Jimmie Ward

Some of the moves that will be made over the next week will be surprising. Some will not be.

In the “not surprising” category comes the news, via Adam Schefter of ESPN.com, that the Texans will release veteran safety Jimmie Ward.

Ward, 34, didn’t play in 2025, due to both placement on the Commissioner Exempt list and, after that, the Physically Unable to Perform list. He suffered a foot injury late in the 2024 season.

The move, per Schefter, creates $750,000 in net cap space.

Picked in the first round of the 2014 draft by the 49ers, Ward spent nine seasons in San Francisco. He signed with the Texans in 2023, when 49ers defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans became the head coach of the Texans.

Ward appeared in 10 regular-season games with 10 starts in 2023, and 10 regular-season games with 10 starts in 2024.