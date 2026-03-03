 Skip navigation
nbc_pft_jawaantaylor_260302.jpg
Reports: KC to release Taylor; HOU trades Howard
nbc_pft_montgomerynotout_260302.jpg
Montgomery denies report that he wants out of DET
nbc_pft_kayvonthibodeaux_260302.jpg
What will Giants do with Thibodeaux?

Other PFT Content

College Football Playoff National Championship: Miami v Indiana
NFL invites 319 prospects to the Scouting Combine
NFC Championship Game: Los Angeles Rams v Seattle Seahawks
Sean McVay: Seahawks had "fortuitous bust" on key fourth-down play
bigshield2.jpg
Big Shield and all other ebooks will stay at 99 cents for 2026
nbc_pft_jawaantaylor_260302.jpg
Reports: KC to release Taylor; HOU trades Howard
nbc_pft_montgomerynotout_260302.jpg
Montgomery denies report that he wants out of DET
nbc_pft_kayvonthibodeaux_260302.jpg
What will Giants do with Thibodeaux?

Other PFT Content

College Football Playoff National Championship: Miami v Indiana
NFL invites 319 prospects to the Scouting Combine
NFC Championship Game: Los Angeles Rams v Seattle Seahawks
Sean McVay: Seahawks had “fortuitous bust” on key fourth-down play
bigshield2.jpg
Big Shield and all other ebooks will stay at 99 cents for 2026
Texans will be releasing veteran S Jimmie Ward

  
Published March 2, 2026 08:42 PM

Some of the moves that will be made over the next week will be surprising. Some will not be.

In the “not surprising” category comes the news, via Adam Schefter of ESPN.com, that the Texans will release veteran safety Jimmie Ward.

Ward, 34, didn’t play in 2025, due to both placement on the Commissioner Exempt list and, after that, the Physically Unable to Perform list. He suffered a foot injury late in the 2024 season.

The move, per Schefter, creates $750,000 in net cap space.

Picked in the first round of the 2014 draft by the 49ers, Ward spent nine seasons in San Francisco. He signed with the Texans in 2023, when 49ers defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans became the head coach of the Texans.

Ward appeared in 10 regular-season games with 10 starts in 2023, and 10 regular-season games with 10 starts in 2024.