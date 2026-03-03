Bears are the betting favorites to land Maxx Crosby

The asking price is known. The outcome isn’t.

Where will defensive end Maxx Crosby play next?

DraftKings has the Bears as the +200 favorites to secure his services via trade with the Raiders. Staying put with the Raiders is a +350 proposition.

Five teams are clustered at +700: the Rams (Fuck Them Picks, Part Two), Cowboys, Bills, Ravens, and Eagles.

The Patriots land at +1000, with the Lions and Buccaneers at +1200.

The Raiders, as PFT reported last week, want two first-round picks and a player for Crosby. Crosby, as Jay Glazer said during Super Bowl week, is “done” with the Raiders.

Whether this saga is done remains to be seen. Although no trades can become official until next Wednesday at 4:00 p.m. ET, teams can reach tentative agreements now.