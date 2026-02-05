 Skip navigation
pacman.jpg
‘Pacman’ Jones: Garrett should be the NFL MVP
nbc_pft_wilfork_260204.jpg
Wilfork is confident in Vrabel ahead of SB LX
nbc_pft_woodson_260204.jpg
Woodson has ‘always wanted’ to be in HOF

Other PFT Content

NFC Championship Game: Los Angeles Rams v Seattle Seahawks
Sean McVay: Seahawks had “fortuitous bust” on key fourth-down play
bigshield2.jpg
Big Shield and all other ebooks will stay at 99 cents for 2026
NFL: Buffalo Bills at Cleveland Browns
Josh Allen said he “tweaked my foot a little bit” late in first half
Glazer: Maxx Crosby is done with the Raiders

  
Published February 4, 2026 07:35 PM

During Super Bowl week a year ago, Myles Garrett said he wants out of Cleveland. During this year’s Super Bowl week, word has emerged of another star defensive player seeking a change of scenery.

Jay Glazer of Fox said during an appearance on Yahoo! Sports Daily that Maxx Crosby is done with the Raiders.

Asked if Glazer thinks Crosby’s time with the Raiders is done, Glazer said, “I do.” Glazer added that Crosby’s attitude is that he’s not going through another rebuild — and that he has communicated his position to owner Mark Davis.

It’s not a surprise. Crosby was livid when the Raiders put him on injured reserve with two games left in the regular season. The following Sunday, Glazer reported (based on a conversation with the Raiders) that Crosby is “not happy.”

The breaking point was the decision to shut Crosby down prematurely. Crosby is wired to play, no matter what. The Raiders took that from him by keeping him from playing — with the possible goal of ensuring that the Raiders would earn the first overall pick in the 2026 draft.

Glazer predicted that Crosby will fetch more in the trade market than the Cowboys got for Micah Parsons.

Crosby is signed through 2029, at an average payout of $29 million per year. The Raiders would absorb only $5.1 million in dead-cap charges by trading him.

With a new team, Crosby may expect a new contract.