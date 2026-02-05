Ryan Leaf reportedly accosted Dr. David Chao verbally at Radio Row

The Scouting Combine is still three weeks away, but #ConfrontationSeason has already begun.

From the folks at Kaplan & Crew, via Brandon Contes of AwfulAnnouncing.com, comes a report that former Chargers quarterback Ryan Leaf verbally accosted former Chargers physician David Chao at Radio Row, the center of the NFL media universe in the days preceding Super Bowl LX.

“Ryan Leaf has got a bone to pick with everybody,” Scott Kaplan said. “He goes on Twitter and he just tries to rattle cages. He comes over and before you know it, he is in Dr. David Chao’s face. In his face!”

Chao, as Kaplan describes it, was non-confrontational during the exchange. Chao invited Leaf to join him during Chao’s imminent appearance on Ross Tucker’s podcast, so that they could discuss the situation.

“Ryan Leaf goes, ‘Fuck you and fuck Ross Tucker,’” Kaplan said, adding that the situation became “very aggressive.”

“I’m not making a big deal out of it,” Chao said in a subsequent visit with Kaplan & Crew. “I wish the best for Ryan. I’m not sure why over the ten years here at Radio Row, I’ve seen him dozens of times, this is the first time he’s ever said anything to me.”

Chao explained that he doesn’t plan to do anything about it.

“Snitches get stitches,” Chao said. “I am not gonna report Ryan to anyone. It didn’t get physical, it was words. Was it inappropriate? You be the judge.”

As noted by Contes, Leaf once sued Chao, alleging negligence in Chao’s treatment of Leaf’s injuries during Chao’s time with the Chargers.