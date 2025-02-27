Jordan Schultz verbally accosted Ian Rapoport at a Starbucks in Indianapolis

The Scouting Combine brings the entire NFL community together. For better, and for worse.

Per multiple sources who witnessed the interaction, Jordan Schultz of Fox and Ian Rapport of NFL Media engaged in a verbal altercation on Wednesday afternoon at the Starbucks at the JW Marriott in Indianapolis. Schultz, we’re told, accosted Rapoport.

The incident first came to widespread light when PFT Commenter (a/k/a Eric Sollenberger . . . a/k/a the twin brother of the late Eric Sollenberger) posted a tweet on Wednesday night that referred to a “serious big time media confrontation” between a “two NFL newsbreakers.” The tweet sparked much speculation and an effort to get to the bottom of the situation.

The fact that it happened at a Starbucks provides an intriguing coincidence; Schultz is the son of former Starbucks CEO Howard Schultz.

We’re told that Rapoport was talking to an agent. Schultz approached Rapoport and said, “We need to talk.” (Or specific words to that effect.)

Rapoport replied, we’re told, “We don’t need to talk.” (Or specific words to that effect.)

Schultz then made accusations about Rapoport, we’re told. Rapoport, we’re told, regards the accusations as unfounded. The two men were essentially face to face.

“If you have anything to say it to me, say it to my fucking face,” Schultz said, or specific words to that effect. “If this continues we’re going to have a fucking problem.” (As noted below, Schultz does not recall using profanity.)

Rapoport then asked Schultz to step back.

“If this happens again, we’re gonna have fucking problem,” Schultz said, or specific words to that effect. “Now I’ll step back.”

The incident was reported to NFL Security. And NFL Security has taken statements from multiple witnesses.

Rapoport declined to comment on the situation. Schultz told PFT this via text message: “It really isn’t anything too much. Ian Rapoport and I had a verbal confrontation. It lasted a little over a minute. Multiple agents and reporters were nearby. Rapoport was the one who called security shortly after, but it never escalated further.”

Schultz initially disputed the number of expletives in the account as provided to PFT. He then said he recalls using none.

Rapoport told a witness that NFL Security was informed of the exchange because it was regarded as a threat of physical violence.

The NFL did not immediately respond to a request for comment from PFT.

The catalyst, by all appearances, was Schultz’s report that Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford recently met with Raiders minority owner Tom Brady in Montana. Rapoport downplayed the report as a chance, unplanned meeting. Schultz dismissed the notion that it was a random encounter between Brady and Rapoport.

That said, it sounds as if tensions between the two reporters have been (wait for it) brewing, for a while.

We’ll see where it goes from here, if anywhere. But it has provided an unexpected shot of espresso to an otherwise sleepy week in Indianapolis.