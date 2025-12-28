Report: Falcons have had conversations with Matt Ryan about a front-office role

As the Falcons finish their eighth straight season without a playoff appearance, they may be bringing back a guy who took them to the postseason six times in 14 years.

Jay Glazer of Fox Sports reports that the Falcons “have had conversations” with Matt Ryan about possibly rejoining the organization in a “significant” front office role. Per the report, the two sides are still discussing the situation. Glazer adds that “people close to Ryan say he’s seriously considering this move.”

It’s unclear what that would mean for current G.M. Terry Fontenot, who is finishing his fifth season in the role.

Ryan, the third overall pick in the 2008 draft, currently works for CBS, as an analyst on the Sunday pregame show. (He also called the Cowboys-Commanders Christmas game on Netflx.)

Ryan was the 2016 NFL MVP, and a four-time Pro Bowler. He ended his playing career in 2022, with the Colts.

The move to bring a franchise quarterback back to the franchise isn’t unprecedented. John Elway became the G.M. of the Broncos, more than a decade after the conclusion of his Hall of Fame career there. Dan Marino, who previously had a brief “significant” role in Miami’s front office, serves as “Special Advisor to the Vice Chairman, President and CEO” with the Dolphins.

The more immediate question for the Falcons relates to the futures of Fontenot and coach Raheem Morris, who was hired in early 2024. If Ryan joins the team sooner than later, he may have a voice in whether big chances are made to the key day-to-day positions with the organization.

Whatever happens, the Falcons have the longest postseason drought in the NFC. That was supposed to change this year. Given that the Panthers current lead the pack at 8-7, the NFC South title was there for the taking.