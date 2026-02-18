 Skip navigation
Maxx Crosby makes waves with comments to Caleb Wlliams

  
Published February 18, 2026 01:37 PM

One of the biggest stories of the offseason will be the future of Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby. And one of the most obvious potential trade destinations, if the Raiders move him, is the Bears.

Crosby has remained largely quiet at the center of the storm of speculation, fueled by comments from folks like Jay Glazer, who said during Super Bowl week that Crosby is “done” with the Raiders.

A new interview of Bears quarterback Caleb Williams on Crosby’s podcast is making waves.

The quote that has drawn the most attention is this one, from Crosby to Williams at the tail end of the 68-minute episode: “Just to be open and honest, bro, like we talked about earlier, but respect at a different level, bro. You’re one of those guys, for sure, and you’re just getting started. I don’t even know you understand yet how good you can be, and that’s the scariest part. You know what I mean? Just keep that mindset, keep doing what you’re doing. You know we’re locked in forever. So keep doing your thing, bro. You need me, hit me at any time. It goes vice versa.”

The Raiders have shown no inclination to trade Crosby. If Crosby truly has no intention to play for the Raiders, their choices could be to trade him or have him essentially retire.

And there’s a pipeline that was used nearly eight years ago, when the Raiders sent disgruntled defensive end Khalil Mack to the Bears for a package headlined by two first-round picks.

Could it happen again? First, the Raiders have to decide to trade Crosby. If they do, the Bears make plenty of sense.