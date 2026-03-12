Ryan Poles confirms Bears had interest in Maxx Crosby

Maxx Crosby took a weird U-turn back to Las Vegas. Everyone thought he was headed to Baltimore until he wasn’t.

The Ravens wouldn’t pass Crosby on his physical, sending him back to the Raiders, who now say they aren’t interested in trading the five-time Pro Bowler.

Teams other than the Ravens were in on Crosby, and whether another team would have passed Crosby on his physical likely will never be known.

The Bears were one of those teams interested in a trade for the 28-year-old edge rusher, General Manager Ryan Poles confirmed on Thursday.

“We were involved. We checked into it,” Poles said, via Courtney Cronin of ESPN. “We looked to see if it made sense. Had some dialogue. I’ll leave it at that.”