 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_chubb_260312.jpg
Bills reportedly add Chubb in ‘much-needed’ move
nbc_pft_thanksgivingeve_260312.jpg
Report: NFL considering Thanksgiving Eve game
nbc_pft_murray_260312.jpg
Murray signing with Vikings feels inevitable

Other PFT Content

Las Vegas Raiders v Washington Commanders
Commanders set to re-sign OL Trent Scott
College Football Playoff National Championship: Miami v Indiana
NFL invites 319 prospects to the Scouting Combine
NFC Championship Game: Los Angeles Rams v Seattle Seahawks
Sean McVay: Seahawks had “fortuitous bust” on key fourth-down play
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_chubb_260312.jpg
Bills reportedly add Chubb in ‘much-needed’ move
nbc_pft_thanksgivingeve_260312.jpg
Report: NFL considering Thanksgiving Eve game
nbc_pft_murray_260312.jpg
Murray signing with Vikings feels inevitable

Other PFT Content

Las Vegas Raiders v Washington Commanders
Commanders set to re-sign OL Trent Scott
College Football Playoff National Championship: Miami v Indiana
NFL invites 319 prospects to the Scouting Combine
NFC Championship Game: Los Angeles Rams v Seattle Seahawks
Sean McVay: Seahawks had “fortuitous bust” on key fourth-down play
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Ryan Poles confirms Bears had interest in Maxx Crosby

  
Published March 12, 2026 05:27 PM

Maxx Crosby took a weird U-turn back to Las Vegas. Everyone thought he was headed to Baltimore until he wasn’t.

The Ravens wouldn’t pass Crosby on his physical, sending him back to the Raiders, who now say they aren’t interested in trading the five-time Pro Bowler.

Teams other than the Ravens were in on Crosby, and whether another team would have passed Crosby on his physical likely will never be known.

The Bears were one of those teams interested in a trade for the 28-year-old edge rusher, General Manager Ryan Poles confirmed on Thursday.

“We were involved. We checked into it,” Poles said, via Courtney Cronin of ESPN. “We looked to see if it made sense. Had some dialogue. I’ll leave it at that.”