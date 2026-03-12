Dolphins to sign WR Tutu Atwell, CB Marco Wilson

The Dolphins have added a pair of players on Thursday afternoon.

Miami has agreed to terms with receiver Tutu Atwell and cornerback Marco Wilson, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

Atwell, 26, was a second-round pick in the 2021 draft, spending his first five seasons with the Rams. He was on the field for 10 games in 2025, catching just six passes for 192 yards with one touchdown.

He’s appeared in 64 games with 27 starts in his career, recording 105 catches for 1,535 yards with five TDs.

Wilson, 27, appeared in four games for the Bengals last season. A fourth-round pick in 2021, Wilson has totaled 20 passes defensed with three interceptions in his 64 career games.