Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_chubb_260312.jpg
Bills reportedly add Chubb in ‘much-needed’ move
nbc_pft_thanksgivingeve_260312.jpg
Report: NFL considering Thanksgiving Eve game
nbc_pft_murray_260312.jpg
Murray signing with Vikings feels inevitable

Other PFT Content

Las Vegas Raiders v Washington Commanders
Commanders set to re-sign OL Trent Scott
College Football Playoff National Championship: Miami v Indiana
NFL invites 319 prospects to the Scouting Combine
NFC Championship Game: Los Angeles Rams v Seattle Seahawks
Sean McVay: Seahawks had “fortuitous bust” on key fourth-down play
Dolphins to sign WR Tutu Atwell, CB Marco Wilson

  
Published March 12, 2026 04:27 PM

The Dolphins have added a pair of players on Thursday afternoon.

Miami has agreed to terms with receiver Tutu Atwell and cornerback Marco Wilson, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

Atwell, 26, was a second-round pick in the 2021 draft, spending his first five seasons with the Rams. He was on the field for 10 games in 2025, catching just six passes for 192 yards with one touchdown.

He’s appeared in 64 games with 27 starts in his career, recording 105 catches for 1,535 yards with five TDs.

Wilson, 27, appeared in four games for the Bengals last season. A fourth-round pick in 2021, Wilson has totaled 20 passes defensed with three interceptions in his 64 career games.