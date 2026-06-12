NFL will not discipline Chiefs assistant Dave Merritt after domestic battery case dismissed

Chiefs defensive backs coach Dave Merritt is not facing discipline under the NFL’s personal conduct policy after a domestic battery charge against him was dismissed.

The NFL found insufficient evidence of a violation of the policy, according to Mike Garafolo of NFL Network.

Merritt was charged in April after he had been accused of causing bodily harm to his daughter. He pleaded not guilty, and the case was dismissed in May.

The NFL sometimes imposes league discipline even if a player or coach does not face criminal charges, but in this case, Merritt is free to resume coaching.

The 54-year-old Merritt has been the Chiefs’ defensive backs coach since 2019. He has previously held NFL coaching jobs with the Cardinals, Giants and Jets, and spent time as a college assistant coach. He was a 1993 seventh-round pick of the Dolphins and had a brief NFL playing career before going into coaching.