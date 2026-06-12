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Jonathon Cooper arrested and jailed again, accused of violating protection order

  
Published June 12, 2026 10:26 AM

Broncos outside linebacker Jonathon Cooper has been arrested and jailed again after he was accused of violating a protection order in connection with his arrest last week.

Cooper is now being held in Douglas County jail on four charges stemming from violating the protection order against him, according to 9 News in Denver.

The latest arrest happened at 10:07 p.m. on Thursday night. Cooper faces two domestic violence charges, one harassment charge based on repeated phone calls and a fourth charge for violation of a protection order.

Cooper’s previous arrest happened one week earlier. Although he was initially charged with a misdemeanor, he is now facing a felony charge.

Hours before the second arrest, Broncos coach Sean Payton was asked about Cooper and said the league will take the lead on handling the matter.