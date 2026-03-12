Commanders set to re-sign OL Trent Scott

The Commanders will retain a member of their offensive line.

According to multiple reports, they have agreed to terms on a new deal with Trent Scott. It is a one-year deal for the eight-year veteran.

Scott has spent the last three of those seasons in Washington. He has played 35 games and made six starts, including three of his eight appearances during the 2025 season.

The Commanders have also re-signed Andrew Wylie and released center Tyler Biadasz this month. Left guard Chris Paul remains a free agent, but left tackle Laremy Tunsil, right tackle Josh Conerly and right guard Sam Cosmi are set to return along with interior lineman Nick Allegretti.