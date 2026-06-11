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Lamar Jackson being “challenged” by new offense, Declan Doyle

  
Published June 10, 2026 09:07 PM

Lamar Jackson has a new offensive coordinator and a new offense.

He’s had that before but not like this. In previous coordinator transitions, the offense had some carryover in schemes, concepts and terminology.

Declan Doyle, who worked under Ben Johnson last season, is installing things that wide receiver Zay Flowers says he’s “never seen before.”

That has Jackson working as hard as he has in any offseason since his rookie year.

I’m being challenged right now,” Jackson said, via The Baltimore Banner. “It’s a new system [with] a lot of terminology within this system. Nothing really transitioned over from the last system.”

Doyle is coaching Jackson hard, sometimes using expletives with his quarterback to make his point. That, Jackson said, is something he “wasn’t used to.”

“I’m a coachable player,” Jackson said. “Sometimes he sees things that I don’t see. Sometimes I see things that he might have not thought of. And it’s just great to have. We piggyback off of each other.”

Jackson was 6-7 last season, the first time he has had a losing record. He had 21 touchdowns and seven interceptions and ran for a career-low 349 yards and two touchdowns.L