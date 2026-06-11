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NCAA finds that four Alabama State basketball players threw a game for $2,000
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Lamar Jackson continues to hold the cards in contract talks with the Ravens
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Saints WR Chris Olave still not fully cleared

  
Published June 10, 2026 09:33 PM

Saints wide receiver Chris Olave missed the Week 18 game against the Falcons with a blood clot in his lung. Five months later, he is still waiting for a return to all football activities.

Olave is not fully participating in the offseason workouts, and coach Kellen Moore said Wednesday that Olave’s workload is being monitored because of the clot.

“He hasn’t been able to do the team activities obviously throughout OTAs,” Moore said, via Matthew Paras of nola.com.

Olave, 25, caught a career-high 100 passes for 1,163 yards and nine touchdowns. He has topped 1,000 yards in three of his first four seasons.