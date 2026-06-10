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NCAA finds that four Alabama State basketball players threw a game for $2,000
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Lamar Jackson continues to hold the cards in contract talks with the Ravens
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Cardinals CB Garrett Williams “for sure” has a chance to play Week 1

  
Published June 10, 2026 06:53 PM

The Cardinals received “great news” on cornerback Garrett Williams’ recovery from a torn Achilles.

“When I first got here . . . it was like an October/November [return], and now we’re talking about getting into training camp and getting him going,” Cardinals coach Mike LaFleur said, via Darren Urban of the team website. “He’s put so much good work in. What a special human being he is, and what a really good player this defense was missing last year when he went down.”

Williams tore the Achilles in a Week 16 game against the Falcons, leaving uncertainty about how much of the 2026 season he would play.

But LaFleur said “for sure” Williams has a chance to play Week 1.

Running backs James Conner and Trey Benson, tight end Tip Reiman and defensive lineman Walter Nolen III will return during training camp.