James Gladstone dismisses Brian Thomas Jr. trade rumors as “fraudulent”

Jaguars wide receiver Brian Thomas is not going anywhere, General Manager James Gladstone said Thursday.

He called a recent report that Jacksonville was “entertaining offers” for Thomas as “fraudulent claims.”

“I know the word ‘reputable’ came up earlier [in a previous question],” Gladstone said, via Michael DiRocco of ESPN. “I don’t think there’s been any reputable statement [that the Jaguars were shopping Thomas]. We don’t have any real action on any of those fronts, and you think back to where we landed at the end of the season, where our passing attack was, we have no interest in disrupting the momentum.

“We look forward to continuing to build off of where we left things and know that Brian Thomas is a big piece to that puzzle and we don’t want that disrupted at any time.”

Thomas, 23, earned Pro Bowl honors as a rookie when he made 87 receptions for 1,282 yards and 10 touchdowns. In 2025, he caught only 48 passes for 707 yards and two touchdowns in 14 games.

The Jaguars, though, are sold on Thomas as a part of their future, Gladstone said.

“I care more for what weight that might put on Brian himself when it’s something that’s entirely out of his control and unnecessary,” Gladstone said. “So I think that’s where my mind would go, if anything. But when it’s fraudulent claims, you just keep your mind on what you can focus on and you can actually control and try to do what’s best for the Jacksonville Jaguars. And ultimately that’s not the hardest thing to do when that’s the role and where you can try to compartmentalize things.”