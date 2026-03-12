 Skip navigation
Falcons to sign Samson Ebukam

  
Published March 12, 2026 04:33 PM

The Falcons are adding another edge rushing option to their defense.

Agent Cameron Foster told Adam Schefter of ESPN that his client Samson Ebukam has agreed to terms with the Falcons. Those terms have not been announced.

Ebukam missed the entire 2024 season with a torn Achilles, but returned to play in 14 games for the Colts last season. He had 33 tackles and two sacks in that action, but had 9.5 sacks for the Colts in 2023.

The Falcons drafted Jalon Walker and James Pearce in the first round of the 2025 draft, but Pearce could be unavailable due to discipline from a February arrest on battery and stalking charges. They have also agreed to terms with Azeez Ojulari and Cameron Thomas this week.