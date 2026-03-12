Denzel Perryman to re-sign with Chargers

Veteran linebacker Denzel Perryman is set to sign another contract with the Chargers.

Agent Ron Butler told Ian Rapoport of NFL Media that Perryman will re-sign with the AFC West club. It is a one-year deal for Perryman for his 12th NFL season.

Perryman started 10 regular season games last season while missing time due to injury and suspension. He also started the team’s playoff loss to the Patriots. He had 47 tackles in the regular season and four in the postseason game.

Perryman also started 11 games for the Chargers in 2023 and he made 51 starts in a six-year stint with the team to open his career. He’s also played for the Raiders and Texans, but won’t be adding another team to that list in 2026.