Justin Jefferson plans to work with Kyler Murray, J.J. McCarthy ahead of training camp

Vikings head coach Kevin O’Connell told reporters on Thursday that the team’s quarterback competition will continue into training camp, but that won’t be the next time that Kyler Murray and J.J. McCarthy get to work with their top wide receiver.

Justin Jefferson declined to share any of his views about where things stand between the two quarterbacks at the end of the team’s offseason program and said it is going to be O’Connell’s call about which way to go heading into Week 1. Given the uncertainty, Jefferson said that he feels it is important to get as many reps as possible with both quarterbacks and that he’ll use the time before training camp to address that desire.

“For sure, both. Just carrying on what we have been doing for the past couple weeks and just continuing that throughout the summertime,” Jefferson said. “It definitely would be impactful. Just to continue to see my route running, to continue to get that timing down pat is really key so we’re not really starting over back in training camp. We’ll just continue to do the same things that we’re doing here but at a different location.”

After some tumultuous seasons at the position, Jefferson said recently that he’d like to play with the same quarterback for multiple years. It remains to be seen if that will happen, but building a close relationship with whoever winds up with the job in 2026 would probably help the chances of making that happen.