Vikings won’t name a starting quarterback before training camp

Kyler Murray said this week that splitting quarterback reps with J.J. McCarthy has made it tougher to learn the Vikings offense, but it looks like that will continue to be the situation for a little while longer.

The Vikings are turning their attention toward training camp and head coach Kevin O’Connell said at a Thursday press conference that the team will not be naming a starter before they get there. O’Connell said that Murray and McCarthy “had really good days” at this week’s minicamp and that there are “still plenty of opportunities to learn” as the team moves closer to the season.

O’Connell did not say when he anticipates making a decision when he was asked about Murray’s comment, but he acknowledged the need to have the starter get more time at the helm of the offense this summer.

“We have a plan in place to make sure that the decision we make is going to be about what’s best for the Minnesota Vikings,” O’Connell said. “The timeline of that does involve making sure we get our starter ready to go. . . . To give an actual date would be not necessarily accurate from a portrayal of how we see it, but there is a timeline to make sure that we can allow the competition to continue and advance, and really lay out a training camp that will allow us to do that but also make a timely decision.”

O’Connell said that there should not be too many assumptions made about who gets which reps once the team gets to camp, but followed that up by saying that he realizes that won’t be the case because plenty of people in Minnesota are waiting to see who gets the nod for Week 1.