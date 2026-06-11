WR Jalen Coker agrees to three-year extension with Panthers

The Panthers and wide receiver Jalen Coker agreed to terms on a three-year, $35 million extension, Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports.

The deal includes $6 million in incentives.

Coker was an exclusive rights free agent this year and scheduled to be a restricted free agent next year.

Coker, 24, signed with the team as an undrafted free agent in 2024. He has played 22 games with seven starts in his two seasons.

He has made 65 receptions for 872 yards and five touchdowns.