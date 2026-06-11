DeMarvion Overshown ready for new responsibilities, a chance to prove himself

The Cowboys drafted linebacker DeMarvion Overshown in the third round in 2023. They were excited about his potential then and as excited now.

Overshown, though, has not fulfilled that potential because of unfortunate injuries.

He has played only 19 games in three seasons.

Overshown said this week that he is aiming to be a player “everybody can look at and say ‘this is our guy; this is the guy that’s going to lead our defense to the next level.’”

The Cowboys, despite his injury history, appear ready to hand him the middle linebacker job along with the green dot.

“I’ve been wanting to be MIKE for the longest, since my rookie year,” Overshown said, via Tommy Yarrish of the team website. “I felt like it was going to come to a time where I wore the “C” on my chest and I had the green dot, and now I’ve got it. I’m excited.”

Overshown played weakside linebacker in the past, but he said the middle linebacker “role fits me.” He sees himself as an extension of new defensive coordinator Christian Parker on the field.

It’s a big year for Overshown as he heads into a contract year needing to prove he can stay healthy and live up to his potential.

“We all know what year this is for me, it’s a contract year, and you give me the green dot, so I’ve got an opportunity to prove myself,” Overshown said.