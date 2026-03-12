 Skip navigation
Kyler Murray signs one-year deal with Vikings, gets no-tag clause

  
Published March 12, 2026 06:32 PM

Sometimes, the thing that feels inevitable inevitably doesn’t happen. This time around, the clear outcome occurred.

Per multiple reports, the Vikings have agreed to terms with quarterback Kyler Murray. Murray’s agent, Erik Burkhardt, told NFL Network that it’s a one-year deal for the veteran minimum of $1.3 million. The Cardinals will owe Murray $35.5 million in 2026.

The deal includes a no-tag clause. That’s a key term, one that guarantees Murray will become a free agent in 2027, with neither the franchise tag nor the transition tag restricting him.

Murray, the first overall pick in the 2019 draft, was released by the Cardinals on Wednesday, after seven seasons. He was the offensive rookie of the year and a two-time Pro Bowler in his first three seasons.

He joins a depth chart headlined, for now, by J.J. McCarthy, the 10th overall pick in 2024. Whether and to what extent Murray and McCarthy have an open competition remains to be seen.