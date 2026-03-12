Giants sign former Steelers receiver Calvin Austin

The Giants are adding another target for Jaxson Dart.

Free agent wide receiver Calvin Austin has agreed to a one-year contract with the Giants, his agents told Adam Schefter.

Austin has played his entire career with the Steelers, who drafted him in the fourth round in 2022. Last year he caught 31 passes for 372 yards and also returned 15 punts for 101 yards.

Giants head coach John Harbaugh saw Austin up close twice a year when his Ravens played the Steelers, and he was apparently impressed enough to want him with the Giants, who are rebuilding their roster and trying to find more playmakers.