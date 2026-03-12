 Skip navigation
Steelers agree to terms with former Bears S Jaquan Brisker

  
Published March 12, 2026 07:17 PM

The Bears will now be without both of their starting safeties from 2025.

Via NFL Media, the Steelers have agreed to terms with Jaquan Brisker. It’s a one-year, $5.5 million deal.

Brisker, a second-round pick in 2022, started all 17 games in 2025 and both playoff games. He started 15 games in each of his first two years; injuries limited him to five games in 2024.

Previously, starting Bears safety (and 2026 first-team All-Pro) Kevin Byard signed with the Patriots, on a one-year, $9 million deal. The Bears, in turn, have signed former Seahawks safety Coby Bryant to a three-year, $40 million deal.

The Steelers’ 2025 starting safeties — DeShon Elliott and Jalen Ramsey — are both under contract for 2026.