C.J. Gardner-Johnson agrees to one-year deal with Bills

  
Published March 12, 2026 06:46 PM

The Bills added edge rusher Bradley Chubb in free agency and they are set to make a veteran addition to the back end of their defense as well.

Agents Kevin Conner and Robert Brown announced that safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson has agreed to a one-year deal in Buffalo. Gardner-Johnson can make up to $6 million under the terms of the deal.

Gardner-Johnson opened last season with the Texans, but was released after three games and signed with the Bears after a short stint on the Ravens’ practice squad. He had 51 tackles, three sacks, two interceptions and a forced fumble in 10 regular season games for the team. He missed the playoff opener with a concussion and returned with four tackles in Chicago’s overtime loss to the Rams in the divisional round.

Gardner-Johnson has also played for the Eagles, Lions and Saints since entering the league as a 2019 fifth-round pick. He won a Super Bowl ring while with the Eagles and will try to help the Bills end their long quest for the first one in franchise history.