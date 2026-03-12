RB Emanuel Wilson headed to Seattle

Running back Emanuel Wilson was a restricted free agent whom the Packers didn’t tender, making him an unrestricted free agent. Wilson found a new home on Thursday.

He agreed to a one-year deal worth up to $2.1 million with the Seahawks, Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports.

The Seahawks needed help at the position after losing Super Bowl MVP Kenneth Walker to the Chiefs and with Zach Charbonnet working his way back from a knee injury.

Wilson has appeared in 41 regular-season games and four playoff games for Green Bay the past three seasons. He has 242 carries for 1,083 yards and seven touchdowns in the regular season and 16 carries for 45 yards in the postseason.

In 2025, Wilson had games of 107 and 82 yards.