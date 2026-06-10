Browns sign WR KC Concepcion to complete draft class signings

The Browns wrapped up their draft class signings, getting first-round wide receiver KC Concepcion under contract, Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports.

Concepcion, the 24th overall pick in April’s draft, signed a fully guaranteed four-year, $20 million deal.

In 13 games at Texas A&M last season, Concepcion made 61 receptions for 919 yards and nine touchdowns. He also ran for 75 yards and a touchdown on 10 carries and scored two touchdowns on punt returns, averaging 18.2 yards on 25 returns.

He transferred to A&M after two seasons at North Carolina State.

Concepcion joins a wide receivers room that includes Jerry Jeudy, Denzel Boston and Cedric Tillman.