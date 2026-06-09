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Kirk Cousins rejects mentor title, calls the QBs room a collaboration

  
Published June 9, 2026 07:58 PM

Kirk Cousins doesn’t want to be known as a mentor to rookie Fernando Mendoza, calling the title “a bit of a reach.” Instead, the veteran quarterback says the dynamic is a collaboration.

"[It’s] more of a narrative than it is the truth,” Cousins said Tuesday, via Ryan McFadden of ESPN. “They’re pretty good players, pretty experienced, and I’m learning a lot from them, too, and asking questions to them.

“Nobody’s leading more than someone else. I think we’re all a working force together, helping each other, giving feedback, giving perspective [and] giving another set of eyes.”

Cousins, 37, signed with the Raiders only three weeks before they drafted Mendoza with the No. 1 overall. Cousins has the most experience and the most knowledge of Klint Kubiak’s offense, with the two having spent time together in Minnesota. But Aidan O’Connell, in his four season with the team, has the most familiarity with the organization.

Cousins said he, O’Connell and Mendoza have all participated in the learning process and pushed each other to get better.

“I’ve always felt I prepare my best during the season when we can all kind of be together in that room in the evening, going over things together rather than working in our own,” Cousins said. “I think when we can kind of all be given feedback on each other, that’s when I think the best ideas come out.”