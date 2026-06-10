In retirement press conference, Joel Bitinio pokes fun at Johnny Manziel

Long-time Browns offensive lineman Joel Bitonio announced his retirement on Tuesday, after 12 NFL seasons — all in Cleveland. And, as Bitonio recounted some of the things he learned from various veterans over the years, he mentioned one specific teammate who got to town when Bitonio did.

“I was drafted the same year as Johnny Manziel,” Bitonio said. “And we actually roomed together. I learned some things not to do from him.”

It’s funny now. It wasn’t at the time. The Browns ultimately wasted a first-round pick on a player who never took his job seriously. He was released after only two seasons, with eight starts and a 2-6 record.

Bitonio, a second-round pick in 2014, made it a decade longer. He appeared in and started 178 regular-season games, with seven Pro Bowls, three years as a second-team All-Pro, and two as a first-earn All-Pro.