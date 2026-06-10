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Brandon Aiyuk: 49ers are “mad ‘cause they stupid”

  
Published June 9, 2026 08:37 PM

49ers receiver Brandon Aiyuk was back at it on social media on Tuesday, two days after posting a video in which he told his team to “stop running from the belt.”

In a new Instagram video, Aiyuk said the 49ers are upset because they screwed up by giving him a four-year, $120 million extension in August 2024.

“And another thing. You wanna know why they really mad, though? They mad ‘cause they stupid. They dumb. They mad that they paid me $50 million in eight months, and they [voided] my guarantees for [2026]. And I’m about to be on a new team in [2026].

“They mad at they selves, for real. They just acting like they mad at me but they stupid-ass mad at they selves.”

Aiyuk continues to be under contract with the 49ers. If he had shown up during the voluntary offseason program and insisted on practicing, they may have cut him. As it stands, he needs to be ready to report for training camp.

If/when he does, the 49ers will have to decide whether to trade him, cut him (with a reduced deal), or let him practice — and risk owing him more than $26 million if he suffers a season-ending injury in the building.