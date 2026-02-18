Mike LaFleur: I wanted Nathaniel Hackett and no one else as Cardinals’ OC

The Cardinals formally introduced Nathaniel Hackett as their new offensive coordinator today, and head coach Mike LaFleur said Hackett was always the man he wanted for the job.

Hackett hasn’t been successful everywhere he’s coached. He went 4-11 and was fired before his first season was over as head coach of the Broncos in 2022, and he was stripped of his play calling duties during his last season as an offensive coordinator, with the Jets in 2024. But when LaFleur was asked about Hackett today, he said Hackett is viewed as a successful coach around the NFL.

“There’s so many factors in success,” LaFleur said. “He’s been very successful and is very well thought of, particularly within our profession. You guys believe one thing from this press conference it is, literally, I wanted him and nobody else. And he’s here.”

That might come as news to the other coaches who interviewed for the Cardinals’ offensive coordinator position, but LaFleur has the coach he wants for one of the most important jobs on his staff.