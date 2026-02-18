Will Seahawks make White House visit?

The Seahawks, if you haven’t heard, won Super Bowl LX. One of the questions to be resolved in the coming weeks is whether they’ll make the annual visit to the White House to commemorate the achievement.

There’s speculation they won’t. Per the team, nothing has been offered or decided yet.

In situations like this, anything other than “yes” can fairly be interpreted as “maybe not.”

It used to be a no-brainer for the Super Bowl champion to make the trip. In recent years, that has changed. (At a time when Americans disagree on many things, that’s an undeniable fact.)

Last year, the Eagles made the visit to the White House. Whether the Seahawks do the same thing remains to be seen.

And while an invitation is a prerequisite to acceptance, it’s possible an invitation will not be extended if the White House believes it won’t be embraced.