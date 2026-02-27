Drew Brees explores joining a bid for the San Diego Padres

A Pro Football Hall of Famer could become a Major League Baseball owner.

The Athletic reports that Drew Brees has partnered with Vuori founder Joe Kudla the explore the possibility of joining one of the groups that has submitted an initial bid for the San Diego Padres.

The deadline for the first round of bids was Wednesday, February 25. Five groups made bids before the deadline.

The Padres were put on the market in November 2025. A sale could happen by the start of the 2026 MLB season.

In 2012, the Padres sold for $800 million. The record for a baseball team was set in 2020, when the Mets sold for $2.42 billion.

Brees, who was elected earlier this month to the Hall of Fame, started his career with the then-San Diego Chargers. He played for the Chargers from 2001 through 2005. Brees vaulted to superstar status with the Saints, where he played from 2006 through 2020.