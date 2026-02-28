Notre Dame RB Jeremiyah Love will work out at combine

Fewer prospects than ever are working out at the Scouting Combine this year. Notre Dame running back Jeremiyah Love won’t be one of those, though.

The draft’s top running back prospect said Friday that he will run the 40-yard dash and participate in the position drills on Saturday.

“Just to showcase my skills,’' Love said. “I’m not afraid to go out there and just be myself. I feel like I’m very fast. I feel like I’ve got some good moves in my bag, so why not go out there and run the 40, do some position drills.’'

In three seasons, Love ran for 2,882 yards and 36 touchdowns on 433 carries and caught 63 passes for 594 yards and six touchdowns.

He is special, with a chance to become only the second running back drafted in the top 10 in eight years. Bijan Robinson went eighth overall to the Falcons in 2023.

“I bring receiving ability, running ability, blocking ability, and just overall, I feel like I’m a pretty good player,” Love said. “So, I can do anything you need me can do. I can do special teams as well. I’m willing to do anything for any team to ask since I want to make sure that I’m giving team my all.”

He calls himself a “three-down back,” and he prides himself on his blocking ability.

“Nobody’s really beat me in blocking,” Love said. “Like, I pretty much dominated everybody just trying to rush me. I feel like that’s underrated.”