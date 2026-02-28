 Skip navigation
Raiders hire Nick Holz as offensive pass game coordinator

  
Published February 27, 2026 09:24 PM

Nick Holz is back with the Raiders.

After spending the past two years as the offensive coordinator of the Tennessee Titans, Holz has been hired by the Raiders to serve as the offensive pass game coordinator. He previously worked for the Raiders from 2012 through 2021.

The Raiders announced the move on Friday.

During his prior stint with the Raiders, Holz worked in a variety of lower-level jobs. He was an offensive assistant from 2012 through 2014, offensive quality control coach from 2015 through 2016, assistant receivers coach in 2017, offensive quality control coach from 2018 through 2020, and assistant receivers coach in 2021.

He spent 2022 with UNLV as the offensive coordinator. In 2023, Holz was the Jaguars’ passing game coordinator. Brian Callahan hired Holz as offensive coordinator the following year.

Holz will be working for new head coach Klint Kubiak and new offensive coordinator Andrew Janocko.