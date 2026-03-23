Mike McCarthy: It’d be a great story to reunite with Aaron Rodgers

New Steelers wide receiver Michael Pittman hasn’t spoken to Aaron Rodgers, but said he thinks the quarterback wants to play. New coach Mike McCarthy has spoken to Rodgers since the Steelers hired him, but he insists he still knows nothing about Rodgers’ future.

Announcer Kevin Harlan asked McCarthy about a possible reunion with Rodgers during Monday’s tribute to former Packers president Bob Harlan — Kevin’s father — at Lambeau Field.

“Yes, it’d be a great story,” McCarthy said, via video from Rob Demovsky of ESPN. “I don’t know. I would love to tell everybody breaking news. It’s really cool to see Aaron at 42, a young man at 22, all that he’s been able to accomplish, and where he’s at in his personal life, trying to make this decision. He’s in a really good place.”

Rodgers remains a free agent after spending last season in Pittsburgh. Like the 2025 offseason, Rodgers appears in no hurry to decide whether to return to the Steelers or retire. Like the 2025 offseason, the Steelers appear in no hurry to know for sure that Rodgers will be their starting quarterback.

Thus, all signs point to Rodgers’ return, especially after the team’s hiring of McCarthy.

McCarthy and Rodgers were together in Green Bay from 2006-18 seasons, winning a Super Bowl. Rodgers was a two-time MVP while playing for McCarthy.