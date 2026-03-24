Robert Jones, 49ers agree to terms

Free agent offensive guard Robert Jones is signing with the 49ers, NFL Media reports.

Jones, 27, signed a one-year, $2 million deal with the Cowboys last offseason but did not play a down. He broke a bone in his neck during a training camp practice in July and spent the season on injured reserve.

He visited the 49ers earlier Monday.

Jones, an undrafted free agent in 2021, spent four seasons with the Dolphins. He played 49 games, starting 30, including all 17 at left guard in 2024.

He played 1,078 snaps in 2024 and has 2,025 in his career.