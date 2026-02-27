 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_carsonbeck_260227.jpg
Beck tells story behind Lamborghini getting stolen
ConcepcionNEW.jpg
Concepcion brings special teams prowess to NFL
nbc_pft_drew_allar_260226.jpg
Allar on how Penn State prepared him for the NFL

Other PFT Content

College Football Playoff National Championship: Miami v Indiana
NFL invites 319 prospects to the Scouting Combine
NFC Championship Game: Los Angeles Rams v Seattle Seahawks
Sean McVay: Seahawks had “fortuitous bust” on key fourth-down play
bigshield2.jpg
Big Shield and all other ebooks will stay at 99 cents for 2026
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_carsonbeck_260227.jpg
Beck tells story behind Lamborghini getting stolen
ConcepcionNEW.jpg
Concepcion brings special teams prowess to NFL
nbc_pft_drew_allar_260226.jpg
Allar on how Penn State prepared him for the NFL

Other PFT Content

College Football Playoff National Championship: Miami v Indiana
NFL invites 319 prospects to the Scouting Combine
NFC Championship Game: Los Angeles Rams v Seattle Seahawks
Sean McVay: Seahawks had “fortuitous bust” on key fourth-down play
bigshield2.jpg
Big Shield and all other ebooks will stay at 99 cents for 2026
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Concepcion brings special teams prowess to NFL

February 27, 2026 12:03 PM
KC Concepcion talks to Mike Florio and Chris Simms about his athletic background, his successful tenure at Texas A&M and the versatility he brings as a special teams returner.

Related Videos

nbc_nfl_jeremiyahlove_260227.jpg
07:52
Love: ‘I want to play with the best quarterback’
nbc_nfl_emmettjohnson_260227.jpg
07:02
Johnson ‘training like a track athlete’ for draft
nbc_nfl_nsingleton_260227.jpg
05:10
Singleton: Penn State TD record ‘meant a lot’
nbc_nfl_sbell_260227.jpg
06:30
UConn’s Bell: ‘I’m one of the best in the country’
nbc_pft_carsonbeck_260227.jpg
10:33
Beck tells story behind Lamborghini getting stolen
nbc_pft_drew_allar_260226.jpg
11:04
Allar on how Penn State prepared him for the NFL
nbc_nfl_cbell_260227.jpg
05:01
Bell had 12 formal meetings at combine Wednesday
nbc_nfl_luke_260226.jpg
06:55
Illinois QB Altmyer loves hunting and fishing
nbc_nfl_germiebernard_260227.jpg
06:37
From guard to receiver: Bernard’s unique journey
nbc_pft_denzel_boston_260226.jpg
09:55
Boston always knew he was an elite athlete
nbc_nfl_cbrazzell_260227.jpg
04:01
Brazzell II would love to catch TD pass from Allen
nbc_nfl_elijahsarratt_260227.jpg
07:30
Sarratt wants the ball in big moments
nbc_nfl_cadeklubnik_260227.jpg
09:48
How Klubnik learned to attack adversity head on
nbc_nfl_awilliams_260227.jpg
05:53
Why comfortability is one of Williams’ best traits
nbc_nfl_jlane_260227.jpg
07:04
Lane ‘comfortable in own skin’ at NFL Combine
nbc_pft_fernandomendozaint_260227.jpg
08:10
Mendoza on ‘optimistic attitude’ ahead of draft
nbc_pft_carnelltateint_260227.jpg
06:28
Tate wants to be next great WR from Ohio State
nbc_pft_ty_simpson_260226_copy.jpg
08:39
Simpson on NFL draft uncertainty: ‘It sucks’
nbc_pft_jordyn_tyson_intrv_260226_copy.jpg
07:45
Tyson talks improvement, athletic family
RichardsonPFT2-27.jpg
16:09
Report: Richardson, Vikings have mutual interest
nbc_pft_steelers_fa_approval_260226.jpg
07:52
Unpacking the leaked NFLPA report card survey
USATSI_25278412_copy.jpg
02:54
Johnson gets B in leaked NFLPA report card
SteelersMPXtoday.jpg
10:51
Steelers propose change to negotiating period
nbc_pft_NFLPA_report_cards_260226_copy.jpg
04:09
MIA first, PIT worst in leaked NFLPA report card
makai.jpg
05:11
USC’s Lemon talks relationship with St. Brown
nbc_pft_garrettnussmeierint_260227.jpg
07:56
Nussmeier addresses how draft stock fell
nbc_pft_styleslinebackers_260227.jpg
08:26
Styles, Bailey shine at NFL Scouting Combine
nbc_pft_te_eli_260226v2.jpg
09:23
Raridon hopes ND keeps Freeman as long as possible
nbc_csu_arvellreese_260226.jpg
02:20
Is Reese best as an edge rusher at NFL level?
nbc_csu_anthonyrichardson_260226.jpg
03:43
Report: Richardson gets permission to seek trade

Latest Clips

nbc_roto_konknueppel_260227.jpg
01:22
Knueppel breaks rookie record for 3-point makes
nbc_roto_shaigil_260227.jpg
01:32
Why SGA is still on pace to win second MVP award
nbc_roto_laurimark_260227.jpg
01:29
Who will step up for Jazz amid Markkanen’s injury?
nbc_nba_jumpers_260227.jpg
04:44
Which teams are poised to take the next step?
nbc_nba_enjoydk_260227.jpg
04:12
Allen has his ‘mojo’ going with Cavaliers
nbc_nba_houorl_260227.jpg
04:50
Rockets get one of their ‘biggest wins’ vs. Magic
nbc_nba_playoffmatch_260227.jpg
07:49
Potential playoff matchups we want to see most
nbc_roto_indncaa_260227.jpg
01:49
Hoosiers in ‘real danger’ of missing tournament
nbc_roto_bigeastchamp_260227.jpg
01:27
Who will be the Big East regular season champion?
nbc_roto_michvill_260227.jpg
01:31
Illinois can contend with Michigan’s size
nbc_nfl_zbranch_260227.jpg
10:04
Branch believes he is ‘a different breed’
nbc_nfl_cpayton_260227.jpg
06:19
Payton ready to prove he’s ‘one of the best’
nbc_nba_nopvutah_saddiqhl_260226.jpg
01:53
Highlights: Bey silences Jazz with 42 points
nbc_nba_houvorl_kd40piece_260226.jpg
01:55
Highlights: Durant’s vintage 40-point game vs. ORL
nbc_cbb_big10teamsq_260226.jpg
02:59
Big Ten primed for huge NCAA Tournament
nbc_cbb_msupurduereact_260226.jpg
04:12
Izzo: Win over Purdue one of the best of my career
nbc_cbb_fearsjrv2_260226.jpg
09:25
How Fears willed Spartans past Boilermakers
nbc_cbb_purduevmich_260226.jpg
04:36
Highlights: MSU scores dramatic win at Purdue
nbc_nba_scoot_260226.jpg
05:04
How fair are the Henderson-Rose comparisons?
nbc_nba_deadarchs_260226.jpg
10:06
What are the NBA’s ‘dead archetypes’?
bascoe.jpg
04:39
Highlights: Villanova waxes Seton Hall
nbc_nba_atw_260226.jpg
09:54
Is this the best NBA rookie of the year race ever?
nbc_nba_enjoy_dkpick6_260226.jpg
04:31
Edwards will ‘put his big cape on’ vs. Clippers
nbc_nba_enjoy_aytononcapela_260226.jpg
02:02
Ayton doesn’t want to ‘play hard’ like Capela
nbc_nba_enjoy_hardenhand_260226.jpg
03:47
How Harden’s injury affects Cavs’ playoff chances
nbc_nba_enjoy_lukaorsga_260226.jpg
08:38
Is Luka or SGA harder to game plan for?
nbc_cbb_pollreact_260226.jpg
03:01
UConn, UCLA stand atop WBB picture
nbc_golf_cognizantv2_260226.jpg
02:00
Highlights: Smotherman leads after R1 at Cognizant
nbc_cbb_wiscmichstlookback_260226.jpg
02:56
Sights, sounds from Wisconsin upsetting No. 10 MSU
abreu_260226.jpg
03:09
Target Abreu late for fantasy RP amid Hader injury