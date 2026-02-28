 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_carsonbeck_260227.jpg
Beck tells story behind Lamborghini getting stolen
ConcepcionNEW.jpg
Concepcion brings special teams prowess to NFL
nbc_pft_drew_allar_260226.jpg
Allar on how Penn State prepared him for the NFL

Other PFT Content

College Football Playoff National Championship: Miami v Indiana
NFL invites 319 prospects to the Scouting Combine
NFC Championship Game: Los Angeles Rams v Seattle Seahawks
Sean McVay: Seahawks had “fortuitous bust” on key fourth-down play
bigshield2.jpg
Big Shield and all other ebooks will stay at 99 cents for 2026
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_carsonbeck_260227.jpg
Beck tells story behind Lamborghini getting stolen
ConcepcionNEW.jpg
Concepcion brings special teams prowess to NFL
nbc_pft_drew_allar_260226.jpg
Allar on how Penn State prepared him for the NFL

Other PFT Content

College Football Playoff National Championship: Miami v Indiana
NFL invites 319 prospects to the Scouting Combine
NFC Championship Game: Los Angeles Rams v Seattle Seahawks
Sean McVay: Seahawks had “fortuitous bust” on key fourth-down play
bigshield2.jpg
Big Shield and all other ebooks will stay at 99 cents for 2026
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Eagles could make a decision on A.J. Brown soon

  
Published February 27, 2026 08:40 PM

The Eagles made it clear this week that they’ll listen to offers for receiver A.J. Brown. Whether they’ll accept one remains to be seen.

Jeff McLane of the Philadelphia Inquirer believes, based on “sources close to several Eagles,” that a decision will be made sooner than later.

With the negotiation period for free agents opening on March 9, the Eagles presumably would want to move quickly to replace Brown, if they’ll be trading him. Still, they won’t do the deal unless they get what they want.

One thing they may want is an agreement to delay the trade until after June 1. That’s when the cap consequences arising from a trade would be split over two years, instead of being fully absorbed in 2026.

The price for Brown isn’t known. McLane suggests that, at a minimum, the Eagles would want a second-round pick. If multiple teams compete for Brown, the Eagles could get more.

Teams to watch include the Patriots, Bills, Ravens, and Chargers.

They’ve done a good job of being coy about their plans. But it’s obvious that he’s available, for the right proposal. Whether they get an offer they’ll accept remains to be seen.