Eagles could make a decision on A.J. Brown soon

The Eagles made it clear this week that they’ll listen to offers for receiver A.J. Brown. Whether they’ll accept one remains to be seen.

Jeff McLane of the Philadelphia Inquirer believes, based on “sources close to several Eagles,” that a decision will be made sooner than later.

With the negotiation period for free agents opening on March 9, the Eagles presumably would want to move quickly to replace Brown, if they’ll be trading him. Still, they won’t do the deal unless they get what they want.

One thing they may want is an agreement to delay the trade until after June 1. That’s when the cap consequences arising from a trade would be split over two years, instead of being fully absorbed in 2026.

The price for Brown isn’t known. McLane suggests that, at a minimum, the Eagles would want a second-round pick. If multiple teams compete for Brown, the Eagles could get more.

Teams to watch include the Patriots, Bills, Ravens, and Chargers.

They’ve done a good job of being coy about their plans. But it’s obvious that he’s available, for the right proposal. Whether they get an offer they’ll accept remains to be seen.