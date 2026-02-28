 Skip navigation
Jeremiyah Love runs 4.36-second 40-yard dash

  
Published February 28, 2026 02:04 PM

Notre Dame’s Jeremiyah Love is widely viewed as far and away the best running back in the 2026 NFL draft, and what he did today at the Scouting Combine only solidified that.

Love ran a 4.36-second 40-yard dash, the second-fastest of any running back at this year’s Combine. (Arkansas’ Mike Washington ran 4.33.)

The six-foot, 214-pound Love had 199 carries for 1,372 rushing yards and 18 touchdowns last year at Notre Dame. He has the productivity on the field to match his raw athleticism.

Love has a chance to be the first running back to be a Top 5 pick since Saquon Barkley went No. 2 overall in 2018.