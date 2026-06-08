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Cam Skattebo moving well in Giants minicamp drills

  
Published June 8, 2026 04:11 PM

The Giants got an injury scare from edge rusher Abdul Carter at their first minicamp practice on Monday, but there was a more positive update on the medical front for another of their 2024 draft picks.

Videos from media members at the practice show running back Cam Skattebo participating in drills. Skattebo can be seen moving well while taking handoffs and catching passes down the field in the shared clips.

It’s the first time that Skattebo has done that kind of work during an offseason practice open to the media. He said a couple of weeks ago that he is “a little ways out” from being 100 percent after last season’s ankle injury, but expected to be there when the team gets to training camp.

In eight games before his injury, Skattebo had 101 carries for 410 yards and five touchdowns along with 24 catches for 207 yards and two scores.