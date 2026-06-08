Abdul Carter limps off Giants’ practice field

Giants edge rusher Abdul Carter suffered an injury that forced him off the field at today’s mandatory minicamp practice.

Carter had his left shoe and sock off and was examined by trainers, limped off the outdoor practice field and into the Giants’ indoor facility. according to Pat Leonard of the New York Daily News.

Carter is heading into his second season with the Giants, who drafted him with the third overall pick last year. He had a solid rookie season, starting slowly but coming on strong down the stretch, and finishing fifth in Defensive Rookie of the Year voting.

Jordan Raanan of ESPN reports that the Giants’ initial belief is that Carter is OK.