Patriots sign first-round pick Caleb Lomu

The Patriots have taken care of some important business with their rookie class.

New England has signed first-round pick Caleb Lomu, the team announced on Monday.

Lomu, an offensive tackle, was selected out of Utah with the No. 28 overall pick in April. The Patriots traded up to get him, giving up the No. 31 overall pick and a fourth-round pick to the Bills for the selection.

With Will Campbell on the left side, Lomu is expected to slot in at right tackle for the Patriots.

New England now has just one remaining unsigned pick, second-round linebacker Gabe Jacas.