Broncos TE Caleb Lohner undergoes cleanup procedure

Broncos tight end Caleb Lohner will miss the rest of the offseason program after a cleanup surgery, Mike Klis of 9News reports.

The body part is specified only as lower body.

Lohner is expected to be ready for training camp.

The Broncos made him a seventh-round pick in 2025. He was primarily a basketball player before transitioning to football in 2024 when he caught four touchdowns for Utah.

Lohner spent last season on Denver’s practice squad but did not play in the regular season. The Broncos elevated him to the game-day roster for the divisional round game against the Bills, but he ended up being inactive.

The Broncos have Evan Engram, Adam Trautman and Nate Adkins on the depth chart ahead of Lohner, and the team drafted Justin Joy, so Lohner has his work cut out for him to make the roster.