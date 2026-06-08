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Chiefs will sign L’Jarius Sneed

  
Published June 8, 2026 04:35 PM

Cornerback L’Jarius Sneed is headed back to Kansas City.

According to multiple reports, Sneed will sign with the Chiefs. He visited with the team last week, but there wasn’t much need for either side to spend much time getting to know each other.

Sneed was a 2020 fourth-round pick by the AFC West team and he helped them win a pair of Super Bowls in his four years with the team. He was traded to the Titans before the 2024 season and he signed a four-year deal in Tennessee, but only played 12 games over two years with the team due to injuries and he was released in March.

Sneed had 303 tackles, 10 interceptions, 6.5 sacks, four forced fumbles and three fumble recoveries in the regular season during his first stint with the Chiefs. He also had 72 tackles, two sacks, an interception and a forced fumble in 13 postseason appearances.