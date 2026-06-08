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Reports suggest Brown leaked information

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Florio: Bears and Indiana news a 'leverage play'

June 8, 2026 09:15 AM
Mike Florio and Myles Simmons discuss the latest news surrounding the Bears' new stadium plans, with Florio explaining why he believes the Indiana news is a "leverage play."

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