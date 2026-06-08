Bijan Robinson on whether he’s next in line for extension: We’ll see

Bijan Robinson is eligible for a contract extension.

The Falcons exercised the fifth-year option on his contract, which is projected to pay him $11.3 million in 2027. But both the Falcons and Robinson want a long-term deal.

Wide receiver Drake London, a first-round pick in 2022, got his extension signed on Monday. No one was happier for London than Robinson.

“Right when I saw it, I called him,” Robinson said. “I was so happy for him. He deserves it. He deserves everything that he gets. Obviously, he’s one of my favorite teammates, probably my top teammate of all time. That’s my best friend. That’s my brother.”

Dan Graziano of ESPN reports that the Falcons and Robinson’s representation are engaged in talks. The Dolphins recently signed De’Von Achane to a deal with a $16 million annual average, with San Francisco’s Christian McCaffrey ($19 million per season) and Philadelphia’s Saquon Barkley ($20.6 million per season) the only running backs ahead of Achane in annual average.

A reporter asked Robinson on Monday whether he is the next player on the Falcons to receive an extension.

“We’ll see, man,” Robinson said, via Daniel Flick of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution. “We’ll see, because I’m not the type of guy to talk about it. I let them handle all that stuff. So, we’ll see.”

Robinson, the eighth overall pick in 2023, has played every game he has been eligible over the past three seasons. He has 3,910 yards rushing with 25 touchdowns and 198 catches for 1,738 yards and nine touchdowns.

In 2025, he led the league with 2,298 yards from scrimmage in 2025.