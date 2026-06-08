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Giants say Abdul Carter’s ankle injury “doesn’t look serious”

  
Published June 8, 2026 04:19 PM

Reports from Monday’s Giants minicamp practice concerning edge rusher Abdul Carter may have provided a few scares, but there don’t appear to be any long-term fears for the 2025 first-round pick.

Carter limped off the field during practice after having his left foot and ankle looked at by trainers. He went to the locker room for further evaluation, but the word from the team is that Carter will be just fine.

Head coach John Harbaugh told reporters at a post-practice press conference that it looks like Carter twisted his ankle during the practice. Harbaugh added that the injury “doesn’t look serious.”

Carter had 43 tackles, four sacks, two forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries during his rookie season with the Giants.