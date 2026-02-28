Taylen Green breaks QB vertical leap record at Combine, runs 40 in 4.36 seconds

Taylen Green had mixed results as the starting quarterback at Arkansas over the last two seasons, but he may have helped his chances of getting drafted at the Scouting Combine in Indianapolis on Saturday.

Green broke Anthony Richardson’s vertical leap record by hitting 43.5 inches in Saturday’s testing. Green also ran the fastest 40 among this year’s quarterbacks at 4.36 seconds — Michael Vick has the all-time record at 4.33 seconds — and he had the longest broad jump of the group.

Green spent three years at Boise State before joining the Razorbacks in 2024. He completed just over 60 percent of his passes in two seasons at Arkansas for 5,868 yards, 34 touchdowns and 20 interceptions. He also ran 295 times for 1,379 yards and 16 touchdowns.

Any team drafting Green will be taking on a project, but Saturday’s work showed the kind of athleticism that might make that a worthwhile challenge for the right club.